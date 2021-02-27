The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

