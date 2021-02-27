Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 58,900 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 141.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.25 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.