Brokerages Anticipate First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of FCRD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. 29,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,475. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $119.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

