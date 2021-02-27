Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Increased to $302.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $239.00 to $302.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MED. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

MED stock opened at $252.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $279.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.16.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Research analysts predict that Medifast will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

