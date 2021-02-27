CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.69.

NYSE CNP opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after buying an additional 95,549 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 450,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,649,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

