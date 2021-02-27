Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC Invests $59.06 Million in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,222,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,064,000. Vaxcyte makes up about 19.5% of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC owned about 4.36% of Vaxcyte as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCVX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $433,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $120,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $155,612.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 589,630 shares of company stock worth $16,116,634.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $23.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.