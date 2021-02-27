Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Sells 12,168 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 0.9% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 660,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,833,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 431,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,041,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.