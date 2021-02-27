Brokerages Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.01 Million

Analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post sales of $32.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.99 million and the lowest is $30.99 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $19.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $146.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.15 million to $151.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $179.34 million, with estimates ranging from $171.29 million to $187.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $171.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

