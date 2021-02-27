Nvwm LLC Buys 174 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $250.90 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

