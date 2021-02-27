$0.85 EPS Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.85. First Financial reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $42.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Financial has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $581.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Financial by 387.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in First Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 62.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.