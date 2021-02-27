Nvwm LLC Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,406,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day moving average is $126.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

