SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 1.2% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,622,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average of $131.18. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

