iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCF National Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.