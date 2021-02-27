D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Makes New $41,000 Investment in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMMO stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

