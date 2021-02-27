Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 372 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of PG opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $304.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,405 shares of company stock worth $123,215,382 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

