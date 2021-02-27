Annandale Capital LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540,047 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,830 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,502 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after buying an additional 1,564,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $16,012,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,214,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,710,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

