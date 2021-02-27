Annandale Capital LLC Buys New Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 190,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Kinder Morgan comprises 2.2% of Annandale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,145,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,155,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

