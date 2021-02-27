Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $880.40 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 288.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,050,853 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $880,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,183,000 after purchasing an additional 588,103 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 718,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 534,137 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 287,648 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 282,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 341,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 255,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.62. 211,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,017. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

