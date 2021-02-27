Menard Financial Group LLC Has $949,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $189.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

