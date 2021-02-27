Keybank National Association OH Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,169,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,969.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,755 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,828 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,195 shares of company stock valued at $56,893,235. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $358.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

