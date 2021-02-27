Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $893.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. Sprott has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $43.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SII shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

