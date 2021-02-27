Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $162.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,279 shares in the company, valued at $749,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

