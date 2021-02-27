Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 118.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after acquiring an additional 124,281 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,692 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

