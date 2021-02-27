CI Investments Inc. Trims Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $418,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

