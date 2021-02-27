Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.55.

Shares of EVH opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 118.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

