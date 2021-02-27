Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $240.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.14.

ETSY stock opened at $220.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.81. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $239.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $139,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $218,088,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

