Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,587,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,093 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 16.54% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,936,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $608,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.32. 1,328,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,206. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $80.07.

