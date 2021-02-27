PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2,009.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 207,602 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. 3,061,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,869. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.