Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $736.80. The company had a trading volume of 631,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,137. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $774.56 and its 200-day moving average is $742.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.