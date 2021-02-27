Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Illinois Tool Works worth $123,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Shares of ITW opened at $202.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

