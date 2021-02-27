Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.3% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $39,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,412,083 shares of company stock worth $380,778,322. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,313,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,274,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

