Analysts Anticipate Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accuray.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARAY shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,012.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,647,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after purchasing an additional 814,053 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Accuray by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,891,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter worth $6,881,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accuray by 33.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 268,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at $4,374,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.98. 911,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,525. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $462.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.