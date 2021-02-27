Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$5.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SES. CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.73.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$3.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$517.13 million and a PE ratio of -11.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.10. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$4.05.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.