Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 19,411 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,411 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $44.32.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

