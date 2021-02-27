IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of IntriCon stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.33 million, a P/E ratio of -69.58, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, analysts predict that IntriCon will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 7,500 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $126,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IntriCon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in IntriCon by 17.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 8.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 38.2% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 140,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

