Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 99.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 783,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,983. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans purchased 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,284.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.