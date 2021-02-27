Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pandion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Pandion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pandion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.25.

PAND opened at $60.20 on Friday. Pandion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $60.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,876,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pandion Therapeutics

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

