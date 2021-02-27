Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,316,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,806. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

UNIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

