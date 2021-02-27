Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $150.00 at Loop Capital

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHAK. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.37.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,406. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.83, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $10,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,483.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,965 shares of company stock valued at $46,394,366. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after acquiring an additional 500,504 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,977 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 52.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 125,165 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

