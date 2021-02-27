Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Position Increased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,837,836.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,662 shares of company stock valued at $28,227,857. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.44.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

