Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 1,514 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in MasTec by 22.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 520,163 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,889,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,070,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after buying an additional 133,750 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $56,871,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,328 shares of company stock worth $2,959,873. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MTZ. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

