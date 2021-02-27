Plancorp LLC Buys 236 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

