Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $613,000 Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPXC. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,119,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SPX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of SPXC opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $60.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

