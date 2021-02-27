Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

Shares of ALDX traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 512,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,368,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,757,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.