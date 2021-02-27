Duality Advisers LP Purchases 4,784 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.64.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $177.82 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

