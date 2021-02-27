Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $576,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at $2,925,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Repligen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $212.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 259.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

