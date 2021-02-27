SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of SITE opened at $158.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.78. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.04.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.