Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $662,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Boston Partners grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after buying an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,108,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

NYSE COP opened at $52.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $55.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

