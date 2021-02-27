Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $420.31 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $420,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,309. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

