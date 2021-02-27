Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.63% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

FUTY stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $44.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93.

